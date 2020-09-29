IPL 2020: Bowled on the weakness of batsman, says Rashid Khan

Global  
 

After securing a win over Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad Right-arm spinner Rashid Khan said that I have been bowling on the weakness of the batsman and got success.

"I just try my best to keep it simple for myself and don't put too much pressure my side and just go there and enjoy my bowling and have been doing so far.

On these wickets you have to adjust yourself with a line and length.

As soon as I came and bowl first three balls I realised what is the right length on this wicket at the same time you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman, that's what I have been doing and got success," said Khan.


