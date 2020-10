Supernatural S015E15 Gimme Shelter Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:22s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:22s - Published Supernatural S015E15 Gimme Shelter Supernatural 15x15 "Gimme Shelter" Season 15 Episode 15 Promo trailer HD - MATT COHEN DIRECTS – Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) work a case involving members of a local church. Meanwhile, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) go off in search of Amara (guest star Emily Swallow). Matt Cohen directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1515). Original airdate 10/15/2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this