2nd of protests in Wauwatosa

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:44s - Published
It is the 2nd night of protests following the decision to not charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah.


Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Use Tear Gas

Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Use Tear Gas Watch VideoPolice in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin declared an unlawful assembly Wednesday and used tear gas...
Newsy - Published

Decision Not to Charge Wisconsin Officer in Fatal Shooting Draws Protests

Joseph Mensah, a police officer in Wauwatosa, shot Alvin Cole, 17, in a parking lot in February. Mr....
NYTimes.com - Published


Protests in Wauwatosa tonight [Video]

Protests in Wauwatosa tonight

It appears a number of people have been arrested for violating curfew.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:52Published
Wauwatosa curfew remains in effect after protests escalated [Video]

Wauwatosa curfew remains in effect after protests escalated

Wauwatosa's curfew continues Thursday night following the district attorney's charging decision in the deadly police shooting of Alvin Cole.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published
Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest [Video]

Wauwatosa locals host 'Let's Heal Wauwatosa' cleanup after night of unrest

Wauwatosa residents will gather near Colectivo Coffee at the intersection of North Ave. and Swan Boulevard to help sweep broken glass and clean up after the damage overnight.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:27Published