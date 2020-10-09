Oneonta Community Advisory Board holds first meeting

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

The Community Advisory Board is made up of community members and the police department to foster a better relationship between the two.

Improvements to the pocieand pre department to better serve its community.

Good evening jason, back in june, oneonta mayor garyheig waa community advisory board to work with the oneonta police department.

About 4 months later ...this board is meeting for the first time.

Tonight was more of a logistical and introductory meeting.

-- via video- conference call, mayor herzig, police chief douglass brenner, chairman of the advisory board, biama charles and members of suny oneonta, hartwick college and the n-a- a-c-p discussed topics of law enforcement's community engagement, transparency, racial diversity on the police force, collaboration and more.

-- chief brenner says that the police force is an ever- changing industry and that evolution begins with evaluation.

John adams:maybe community service involving the police for example lord's table to have an officer serving, people get to see the police officer in a more human light.

Gary herzig: all of our policies and procedures have been reviewed and approved by state personnel, police personnel, but you know they've never been approved by the people of the community.

The board says it will break up into sub-committees toevalten issues.

And they will meet bi-weekly to discuss developments and say they are receptive of feedback from the community.

