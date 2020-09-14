Top 20 Video Game Bosses Who Kill You No Matter What
These video game bosses are not going away quietly.
For this list, we’ll be looking at those boss battles that really stack the odds against the player.
Out countdown includes Great Serpent “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”, Dragon God “Demon’s Souls”, T-00 “Resident Evil 2”, Darth Vader “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and more!