Memorial Boys Soccer Ready To Defend State Title

The memorial boys soccer team is no stranger to deep runs in the postseason.

The tigers are the defending state champions..

And they tell our very own andrew garcia..

They are ready to go back to back this year.

The high school boys soccer regular season has officially concluded, and for teams with aspirations of a deep postseason run like memorial, it is a relief to complete the campaign with no covid related issues.

We certainly had our doubts.

We've heard of other teams that have been quarantined, the whole team.

So we're grateful that we've gotten this far and we're doing all we can to keep the season going on.

It's a great feeling just because of all the chaos going on around the city and the world and to make it to this point is a good feeling because we know just the ability to compete and to just play against other teams, and i'm sure they're happy to but it means a lot to us and to go in and defend this title it's going to be a lot of fun and i'm looking forward to it.

The defending state champions came into the season with many goals, one of which they have already accomplished in winning the siac title outright.

It was a great feeling and that was certainly one of our goals, you want to be the best in your area and the conference is the best for that so it was a great feeling.

We do see it as some kind of prep for, our conference was a tough conference.

It was good prep for the state tournament and so we're excited for this part of the year.

Ben weikert- you always set goals at the beginning of the season and it's important to accomplish them.

It was a good feeling because castle is always a tough game every single year, year in and year out and to win that is just a big boost for everybody's morale on this team to go into the tournament knowing we won the siac.

Memorial last repeated as state champions in 2017 and 2018, and this group believes it can accomplish that feat once more.

Bennett- we're a young team this year but we know we've got to stay motivated.

State is not an easy thing to do and you've got to come everyday ready to work.

Weikert- it just takes working together as a team and staying poised and just taking it one game at a time, just always staying focused at practice and giving it our all and it we do that, it boosts our chances.

Reporting in evansville, andrew garcia 44 sports.