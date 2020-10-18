High School Boys Soccer: Canterbury Clinches Semi-State Title in Penalty Kicks Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 minute ago High School Boys Soccer: Canterbury Clinches Semi-State Title in Penalty Kicks Canterbury boys soccer claimed the program's 13th semi-state championship by beating NorthWood in penalty kicks on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ???final stop comes in south bend... canterbury boys looking to clinch their trip to the state finals, taking on northwood...???no score after two overtimes, so we go to penalty kicks... canterbury's daniel martinez moreno gives the cavs the advantage... ???they need a save to win it now, and just like he has all postseason, saed anabtawi comes up clutch... ???canterbury claims their 13th semi-state championship in program history.. The cavs will play evansville memorial in the 2-a championship game on friday





