Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Boys Soccer: Canterbury Clinches Semi-State Title in Penalty Kicks

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Boys Soccer: Canterbury Clinches Semi-State Title in Penalty Kicks

High School Boys Soccer: Canterbury Clinches Semi-State Title in Penalty Kicks

Canterbury boys soccer claimed the program's 13th semi-state championship by beating NorthWood in penalty kicks on Saturday.

???final stop comes in south bend... canterbury boys looking to clinch their trip to the state finals, taking on northwood...???no score after two overtimes, so we go to penalty kicks... canterbury's daniel martinez moreno gives the cavs the advantage... ???they need a save to win it now, and just like he has all postseason, saed anabtawi comes up clutch... ???canterbury claims their 13th semi-state championship in program history..

The cavs will play evansville memorial in the 2-a championship game on friday




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Canterbury prepping for semi-state, eyeing first 2A state appearance [Video]

Canterbury prepping for semi-state, eyeing first 2A state appearance

The Canterbury boys soccer team is prepping for a semi-state matchup with NorthWood on Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished
50 People Tell Us The Most Common Name In Their State [Video]

50 People Tell Us The Most Common Name In Their State

We surveyed a person from each state in the U.S. in a quest to find out the most common name where they're from. Is your town flush with Johns? Do Michaels haunt every step of your city? Did your high..

Credit: Conde Nast Traveler     Duration: 02:52Published
High School Soccer: Regional Championship roundup [Video]

High School Soccer: Regional Championship roundup

The Canterbury boys and the Bishop Dwenger girls both advanced to semi-state with wins in the regional finals on Saturday.

Credit: WFFTPublished