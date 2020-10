HUNTER'S CREED Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:07s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:07s - Published HUNTER'S CREED Movie HUNTER'S CREED Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A recent widower reunites with his old church buddies to film a hunting show in the remote woods, where a supernatural presence forces him to confront his faith. Director: Justin Jackola Writers: Justin Jackola, Ken Miyamoto Stars: Duane 'Dog' Chapman, Mickey O'Sullivan, Jennifer Jelsema Genre: Drama, Mystery 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Uno_The_Heeler $CIDM A new film premiered yesterday by Cinedigm. Starring DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER The movie is called "Hunter's Cree… https://t.co/ZUEO3z5HKH 2 days ago Rudedogg https://t.co/H6qoYOyluo Could someone tell dog that he looks like a dog with that long gray stringy hair. Grow up a… https://t.co/ttojOG4E0D 2 days ago PopCulture.com Dog the Bounty Hunter Opens up About His 'Emotional' Experience Filming 'Hunter's Creed,' Plus an Exclusive Movie P… https://t.co/gl8YozssQK 3 days ago Marvin 🦈 Movie adaptations of video games that are terrible: 1. Montster Hunter 2. All the Resident Evil films after the se… https://t.co/jc3EPDRJJy 3 days ago Vanessa Aguirre RT @OfficialDOGNews: Let’s help Duane "Dog" Chapman make Hunter’s Creed the #1 pre-ordered title on Apple TV https://t.co/ubpAUYlrH3. Order… 3 days ago Support Horror Hunter's Creed (2020) - Sneak Peak - Found Footage Movie https://t.co/pd1sRsGO2Z via @YouTube 4 days ago McPhil @monsterhunter @Monster_Hunter Oh no. It's gonna be the like the Assassin's Creed Movie... 6 days ago