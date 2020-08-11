'Resist until the end': On the ground with Apple Daily, Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper - video

Global  
 

We follow Oscar, a journalist at the tabloid, who in the shadow of China’s controversial national security law continues to report on - now largely silenced - street protests.

When the law came into force three months ago, Apple Daily was raided by police: journalists' desks were searched and its founder was taken away in handcuffs.

But journalists at the paper are still working, fighting to tell the people of Hong Kong’s story.


