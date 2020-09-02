|
|
|
Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees
Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees
The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to set up a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Rays on Friday night.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
SAN DIEGO -- Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael...
Denver Post - Published
|
Three teams clinched with one series left to be decided, Thursday saw the Oakland Athletics, Miami...
FOX Sports - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
With the Yankees in a must-win Game 4, shortstop Gleyber Torres slugged a two-run home run in the...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|