Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to set up a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Rays on Friday night.


New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

Yankees rely on unsung hero to even ALDS, now turn to ace Gerrit Cole for decisive Game 5 against Rays

 With the Yankees in a must-win Game 4, shortstop Gleyber Torres slugged a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The series is tied 2-2.
USATODAY.com

Bang on this: Astros roll over Athletics to reach fourth consecutive ALCS

 Houston beat Oakland in four games, moving on to the ALCS, where the team will face the Rays or the Yankees.
USATODAY.com

Alex Rodriguez critical of New York Yankees' Game 2 pitching decision: 'It was a mistake'

 Alex Rodriguez showed no mercy on the New York Yankees' decision to "bullpen" Game 2 of the ALDS, which they now trail 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays.
USATODAY.com
Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead [Video]

Randy Arozarena powers Rays past Yankees for ALDS lead

Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 Wednesday night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:22Published

Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States


Gerrit Cole American baseball player

Randy Arozarena leads Rays’ power display in 8-4 win vs Yankees

SAN DIEGO -- Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael...
Denver Post - Published

Nick Swisher recaps wild MLB postseason day, Yankees and Rays still to be decided

Nick Swisher recaps wild MLB postseason day, Yankees and Rays still to be decided Three teams clinched with one series left to be decided, Thursday saw the Oakland Athletics, Miami...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Yankees rely on unsung hero to even ALDS, now turn to ace Gerrit Cole for decisive Game 5 against Rays

With the Yankees in a must-win Game 4, shortstop Gleyber Torres slugged a two-run home run in the...
USATODAY.com - Published


Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees [Video]

Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in Game 2 win against Yankees

Randy Arozarena, Mike Zunino, Manuel Margot and Austin Meadows hit home runs for the Rays who beat the New York Yankees 7-5.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:23Published
Rays get shelled by Yankees' power lineup ALDS Game 1 loss [Video]

Rays get shelled by Yankees' power lineup ALDS Game 1 loss

Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam in the ninth inning for New York’s fourth home run of the game, and the Yankees beat the Rays 9-3.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:30Published
Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees [Video]

Rays manager Kevin Cash suspended 1 game for Tuesday's ejection, comments on umps, Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash is facing a one-game suspension and a fine for Tuesday's ejection and his comments on the umpires and AL East rivals New York Yankees.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:17Published