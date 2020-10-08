Global  
 

Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:46s - Published
On Thursday, the FBI revealed that 13 people were arrested in the kidnapping scheme aimed at Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The alleged plan included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution." Governor Whitmer tied Pres.

Trump's rhetoric to the plot in earlier televised remarks.

According to CNN Whitmer said Trump "wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart." In a series of tweets Trump slammed Whitmer, falsely claiming she called him a "White Supremacist" in her remarks.

He complained the Governor did not thank him and saying she's doing a "terrible job" at governing.

"Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job.

She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband's boating activities." In another tweet he urged her to "open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!"


