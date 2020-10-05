Global  
 

President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:44s - Published
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Analysis: Petronin release a victory for Macron, and jihadists [Video]

Analysis: Petronin release a victory for Macron, and jihadists

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:31Published

Turkey's Erdogan slams France's Macron for comments on 'Islamist separatism'

 ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan upbraided French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his comments last week pledging to fight..
WorldNews

Nicolas Aznavour urges Macron to recognize Karabakh

 PanARMENIAN.Net - The co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Aznavour Foundation, Nicolas Aznavour, has called on French President Emmanuel Macron..
WorldNews
Macron welcomes New Caledonia referendum result with 'gratitude' [Video]

Macron welcomes New Caledonia referendum result with 'gratitude'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:59Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

Paris hospitals move into emergency mode amid rise in COVID-19 patients

 PARIS (Reuters) - Hospitals in the Paris region moved into emergency mode on Thursday, cancelling staff holidays and postponing non-essential operations, as..
WorldNews

Djokovic’s body acts up at French Open; faces Tsitsipas next

 PARIS — The first obvious sign of trouble for Novak Djokovic came when he stepped out into Court Philippe Chatrier with a rather large square of beige athletic..
WorldNews

French court upholds order for Google to pay news companies

 PARIS (AP) — A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court..
WorldNews
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

