Selena Gomez's New Beauty Line Challenges The Norm

World Mental Health Day is on October 10.

In honor of the day, CNN Style spoke with Selena Gomez, an advocate for mental health awareness.

The singer and actor has been open about her own mental health challenges, and sometimes feeling "less than," due to the pressures that come along with becoming famous at a young age.

She explains, "It's hard enough for anyone during those early years but imagine it with the world judging you and commenting on every aspect of your life and choices.