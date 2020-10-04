Preparations are underway in Liverpool city centre for the filming of the new 'The Batman' movie to begin after a long delay due to COVID-19.

Preparations for weekend filming of new 'The Batman' movie underway in Liverpool

The clip filmed today (October 9) outside St George's Hall shows the production crew setting up for filming over the weekend.

Filming in the city was set to being in March but due to the coronavirus, this was put on hold, until now.