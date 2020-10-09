Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up

According to Business Insider, deadlines to register to vote are coming up in many states.

Voter registration deadline have already passed in states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas.

If you're a resident of New York or Oklahoma, Friday, October 9 is the deadline to register to vote.

It is also the deadline to register online or by mail in North Carolina.

North Carolina is also allowing voters to register in-person during early voting.

It is one of 21 states, and Washington D.C.

Which now allows voters to register to vote on Election Day with a proof of residency, if they miss the voter registration deadline.

39 states are currently allowing residents to register to vote online.

November 3 is the last day of voting in the 2020 presidential election.

Visit Business Insider or contact your state's board of elections office to find out about your state's voter registration deadline.