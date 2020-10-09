murder near eku campus

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
early morning shooting in richmond

Thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman.

We're following a developing story out of richmond this afternoon..

Read under an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed near eastern kentucky university's main campus.

Richmond police say they responded to a reported burglary just before two this morning on main street.

L3: developing white richmond police looking for shooter near eku campus when they got there, police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 59- year-old freddie biggs of waco.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.

Police tell us -- an unknown male forcibly entered the residence and later fled the scene after biggs was shot.

L3: developing white richmond police looking for shooter near eku campus e-k-u sent out an alert overnight, telling students to secure in place -- and hide out after someone had been shot.

The alert also saying to barricade doors and windows.

The lockdown was lifted around 3-30 a-m.

According to richmond police they're still looking for the shooter.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

####




