Pelosi, Raskin Announce Legislation To Create Presidential Fitness Commission



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announced legislation Friday that would set up a process allowing Congress to establish a commission to determine a president's fitness to.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:48 Published 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in ‘Ridiculous’ Virtual Debate



The Commission on Presidential Debates has decided that the October 15th debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will not be held in person. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 8 hours ago