The Stand Trailer - Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Greg Kinnear, James Marsden, Odessa Young

The Stand Trailer HD - Limited series - on CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: THE STAND is Stephen King's apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.

The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors.

Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), the Dark Man.

THE STAND will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.

Directed by Josh Boone starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, Greg Kinnear, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Heather Graham, Nat Wolff, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Natalie Martinez, Fiona Dourif, Clifton Collins Jr. release date December 17, 2020 (on CBS All Access)