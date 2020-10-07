Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - Golden Gate Grapple

Monsters vs.

Aliens Film Clip - Golden Gate Grapple - Ginormica (Reese Witherspoon), B.O.B.

(Seth Rogen), The Missing Link (Will Arnett), Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie), and Insectosaurus fight an alien robot on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Hugh Laurie, Reese Witherspoon, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett