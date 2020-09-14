Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 minutes ago

Resources ranging from the American Red Cross to free school supplies to hot food to voter registration were made available to families by the Phoenix-Talent School District.

Phoenix-Talent Schools help families impacted by the Almeda Fire

This giant event going on behind me was put on by the phoenix-talent school district to support families effected by the almeda fire.

A wide range of support options are available for families.

It's something they needed after going through so much.

Michelle ruthstrom says, "september 8th it all went away, it burnt down.

So we're here just to get basic supplies and of course the funding that was given to us."

At phoenix high school today, families who lost everything received help from the phoenix-talent school district.

The school district hosted a fire relief fair with a wide range of services and necessities available for families.

Organizations at the fair include national disaster relief funds like the american red cross and fema.

Jackson county clerk chris walker, a phoenix graduate herself, was there to help displaced families get voting information.

And backpacks, hot food, and more were made available for families.

0:27 christie sanders says, "we kept hearing the need for our families to be able to reach out to all the resources in one stop."

Michelle ruthstrom says, "to have it all here that's great.

We didn't have to spend our gas running all over town or going to see if someone can help.

It's all right here."

Not only was a one-stop-shop convenient for families, but also the people there helping were ones the families knew personally.

2:19 sanders says, "it's district staff and teachers, administrators, classified workers that they know and that their kids know.

And that's really important right now for our families is to reach out and connect with the familiar faces during this time."

It was a giant show of community support that has gone through so much over the last month... and really the whole year.

Ruthstrom says, "it's just amazing how everyone has stepped up to help the people who lost their homes.

Even people who had damage are out here helping to help people who lost everything.

So i think it's great and i'm really proud of this community."

All these services are