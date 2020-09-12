Fanalysis NFL Week 5: Top Plays
CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 5 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis NFL Week 4: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 4 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis NFL Week 3: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 3 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis NFL Week 1: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 1 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.