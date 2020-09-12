Karauli priest case: Will give Rs 1 lakh to victim's family, announces BJP's KL Meena

Family members of the priest, who was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district of Rajasthan, performed the last rites of the victim on October 10. Police have arrested the main accused in connection with the case. The main accused has been identified as Kailash Meena. According to the police, accused was arrested within 24 hours of the incident. Government has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana to victim's family member. A job will also be given to a member of his family.
Computer Baba tried his hand in Kabaddi with other Sadhus during the 'Loktantra Bachao Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The Sadhus held 'Loktantra Bachao Yatra' against BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and the rebel Congress MLAs who switched sides to facilitate the fall of Kamal Nath government in the state earlier this year.
Several development works including construction of roads and houses are underway in full swing in JandK's Rajouri district. Poor people have been provided with all kind of basic amenities in Thanna Mandi town of Rajouri district. State and Central government is helping them out in various easy to uplift their standard of living. Roads are being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Locals hailed facilities provided by government in the form of basic amenities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration event was conducted via video-conferencing. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the inaugural function. CM Chouhan also communicated with some of the beneficiaries of the housing scheme. "Government schemes made with right intentions reach the beneficiaries. I can feel the satisfaction and confidence of those who got their houses. These houses will help shape your future in a better manner," PM Modi said. During the event, the Prime Minister spoke to beneficiaries Pyarelal Yadav and Narendra Namdev. The beneficiaries told PM Modi how PMAY has made their dream come true. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a housing initiative of the government. The scheme was launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to poor.
ADG of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan, Ashok Kumar Rathore said, "Based on information, raids were conducted in five locations across Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur and Nagaur in connection with illegal betting on the cricket matches being played at IPL, 2020. With the help of local police, ATS officials have taken into custody 7 people each from Hyderabad and Jaipur for interrogation. Accused from Delhi and Nagaur locations are yet to be nabbed. We are further investigating the matter."
An Illegal arms factory was busted by police in Rajasthan's Tonk. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and several machines and equipments to make country made pistols have been seized by the police. The illegal arms factory was being run by the accused for a long time. Further investigation by the police is underway.
BJP lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over crimes in Rajasthan. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said that Rahul should ‘apologize’ to the people of Rajasthan. "Priest was burnt alive by goons over a land dispute. In Behror, criminals attacked officers, took away accomplices. Incidents of rape in Bada, Banswara, Barmer, and other places. Instead of political tours, Rshould take cognizance of these incidents. He should apologise to the people of Rajasthan that the government has failed," he said. On Friday, a priest in Rajasthan allegedly burnt alive over a land dispute. The accused reportedly set the fence on fire in which the priest got burnt. The priest was reportedly trying to prevent encroachment on temple land. He succumbed to his injuries after he was admitted to a hospital.
The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale condemned the murder of teenager in national capital, allegedly over relationship with a girl.
