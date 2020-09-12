Karauli priest case: Will give Rs 1 lakh to victim's family, announces BJP's KL Meena

BJP MP KL Meena on October 10 ended his protest which he held with hundreds of people in Rajasthan's Karauli over the killing of a temple priest.

He informed that he stands with the family of the victim and announced that he will personally give Rs 1 lakh to them.

He said, "The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under Prime Minister Awas Yojana will be given to the Priest's family.

A job will also be given to a member of his family." Meena said that the Station Head Officer and the Patwari have been suspended.

A priest was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village on October 08 during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.