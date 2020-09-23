IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna.
"It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik reacted on his performance against Kings XI Punjab. Karthik asserted that he is really happy with the way he batted. "It was time I contributed as a batsman and I'm really happy with the way I batted, the pace at which I batted it helped the team to reach a power score and I'm happy with the way things are unfolding right now," said Karthik. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman praised bowler Arshdeep Singh by saying that he is being bowling really well. Singh also praised his last match performance also. "It's really nice to see the young guy is coming out putting in those performances," he said.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by two runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10. Mayank Agarwal, KXIP's batsman said that his team lost wickets in crucial time and paid the price for it. He also said that it wasn't easy for the new batsman to come and score.
Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his overall performance. Agarwal played a knock of 106 runs off 50 balls including seven sixes and 10 fours. Mayank said, "It's a lot of fun to bat with KL Rahul as he is a top class cricketer. We share good friendship even on the field."
