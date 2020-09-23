IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna.

"It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.