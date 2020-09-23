IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Global  
 

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna.

"It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.


