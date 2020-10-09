Saturday Evening Pinpoint Forecast
Meteorologist Darren Peck has the Bay Area microclimate forecast plus an update on Hurricane Delta.
(10-10-20)
Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastChief meteorologist Paul Heggen takes a look at the weekend weather forecast for the Bay Area. (10-9-20)
Philadelphia Weather: Warm And Breezy SaturdayKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Thursday Evening Pinpoint ForecastMeteorologist Paul Heggen has the latest on Hurricane Delta plus the Bay Area Friday forecast. (10-8-20)