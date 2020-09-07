Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles
Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at
French Open
Nadal wins 13th French Open title Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title.
