Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Federer tweets congrats to Nadal on tying his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Roger Federer tweets congratulations to Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard equals his record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with win at French Open


Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

 Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian..
WorldNews

'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...

 Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets...
WorldNews

Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's record

 Nadal did not cede a set.
CBS News

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros title

 Rafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Nadal wins 13th French Open title [Video]

Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year....
French Open: Roger Federer hails Rafael Nadal after Spaniard equals his record

Roger Federer hails his "greatest rival" after Rafael Nadal equals his record of 20 Grand Slam men's...
Rafael Nadal equals Roger Federer’s brilliant Grand Slam record as he wins 13th French Open title

Rafael Nadal has won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam as he swatted aside world No.1 Novak Djokovic...
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published