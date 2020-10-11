Former Athens Football Standout Makes NFL Debut

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Each friday.

Many nfl fans are cheering for their teams and were hoping for a win today.

But for one limestone county family -- it was a victory either way since their son made his n-f-l debut.

Waay 31's max cohan is live at athens high school after talking to the family of terrance "quez" watkins and one of his former coaches.

Watkins played high school football right here on mccoy field -- and today laced up as an n-f-l player for the first time at heinz field in pittsburgh with his family in attendance.

Mookie & nicole watkins - quez's family "yeah we're very excited, we're thrilled.

We're thrilled."

On sunday eagles rookie wide receiver quez watkins made his n-f-l debut.

The athens native -- who played college ball at southern miss -- was activated of the injured reserve on saturday and was thrown into action on sunday with injuries to philadelphia's receiving core.

His number one fans made the trip up to pittsburgh to watch the action against the steelers -- calling it unbelievable.

Before the game -- nicole spoke to her son and said he was humbled but excited.

"he's ready to get out there and show everybody what he can do.

Like he said, 'you might not know me now, before the season is over with.'

Among those who already know quez well is drew phillips -- the athens high school offensive coordinator.

Phillips was quez's position coach his senior year and said he knew he had something special back then.

Drew phillips - offensive coordinator, athens football "yeah, there was no stopping him, i mean, most teams that we played would put you know, two guys on quez, you know a guy up on him and a guy over the top and a lot of times it didn't matter, because of the speed that he