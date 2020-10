An elderly driver slammed his car into an outdoor eating area at Grand Century Plaza in San Jose Sunday, sending eight people to the hospital with injuries.



Related videos from verified sources San Jose Man Wrongfully Convicted of Attempted Murder Rebuilds His Life After Release



After serving more than 17 years in prison, a San Jose man who was wrongfully convicted of attempted murder talks with KPIX about the scars left behind by his time behind bars. Andrea Nakano reports... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:20 Published 3 days ago Google Shows Details of Major San Jose Development Project



Google is about to disrupt more than technology. Len Ramirez takes a look at how the Silicon Valley titan's huge development plan will transform downtown San Jose. (10-8-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:58 Published 3 days ago SJSU Professor Donna Crane On VP Debate, Campaign 2020 And More



Michelle Griego talks with San Jose State University Political Science Professor Donna Crane about the VP debate and more (10-8-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 11:09 Published 3 days ago