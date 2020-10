Laird emotional after ending title drought Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:51s - Published 57 seconds ago Laird emotional after ending title drought Scotland's Martin Laird won his fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2013 with a play-off victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. 0

