Sadyr Zhaparov is declared prime minister after authorities announce a state of emergency and a nightly curfew following a week of unrest in Kyrgyzstan's capital

Kyrgyz parliament appoints new PM as troops are deployed in Bishkek

The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan has ordered a near-two-week state of emergency in the capital in a bid to end turmoil sparked by a disputed parliamentary..

Kyrgyzstan state of emergency declared As Kyrgyzstan declares a state of emergency, the former president, Almazbek Atambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday when his car was shot at, Russia's RIA news agency cited an aide as saying. Francis Maguire reports.

BISHKEK – Kyrgyz security forces arrested former President Almazbek Atambaev as lawmakers met to discuss a new government...

Political turmoil has gripped the Central Asian country after a disputed parliamentary election.

By Nazarali Pirnazarov DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Tajikistan's Russian-allied President Imomali Rakhmon looks sure to secure a fifth term in office in Sunday's..

Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election Accusation follows last week's election that strengthens the president's grip on power.