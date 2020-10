Security forces in Minsk use water cannon, stun grenades to disperse opposition supporters demanding new election.

Belarus: Dozens of arrests in Minsk as police use water cannon to break up anti-Lukashenko protests Thousands rallied for the ninth consecutive Sunday rally against Alexander Lukashenko following his disputed re-election in August.View on euronews

Police are accused of using brutal tactics at another Sunday rally against President Lukashenko.

