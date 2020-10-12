NEEt 2020 result to be announced on 16th October, SC allows exam on 14th October|Oneindia News

A big relief for all those students who their Neet Exam due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic as the Supreme Court on Monday allowed NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who failed to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones.

The results will be declared on October 16.

About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam.

