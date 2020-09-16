Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street to update the publicon a new three-tier system of Covid restrictions. The Prime Minister warnedthat rising coronavirus cases and hospital admissions are flashing like“dashboard warnings in a passenger jet”.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky inDowning Street for the signing of a free trade agreement. The Prime Ministerwill sign a partnership agreement that includes a free trade deal coveringgoods, services, and tariffs and quotas.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky in Downing Street for the signing of a free trade agreement.
Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous".
The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis".
Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said that dealing with the coronavirus is a "balancing of two harms" between the harm of the virus to people's health and the harm of lockdown to the economy. He made the comment as he urged local leaders to work with the government on enforcing local restrictions.