Cummings and Spencer arrive at Cobra meeting

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'



Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous".

