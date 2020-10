Watch new episodes of The Good Lord Bird on Sundays at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

The Good Lord Bird 1x03 - Season 1 Episode 3 - Clip - Onion's Blessing Frederick Douglas (Daveed Diggs) suggests to John Brown that Onion should give the blessing.

✨✨Tee✨✨ RT @TerresaFreeman : A young slave living in the Kansas territory in 1856 has a fateful run-in with abolitionist John Brown, who frees him a… 1 day ago

Pilot Club with Billy and Drew Pilot Club #10 is live! This week we discuss The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Good Lord Bird, Emily in Paris and With… https://t.co/oCDmaOgcSV 14 hours ago

Katie Spain One episode in and The Good Lord Bird ft Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson as Henry "Little Onion"… https://t.co/2hIoy7Zm5g 13 hours ago

C. Francis O’Dreary I've seen one episode of The Good Lord Bird and I have no idea if it's good or not yet. I do love a good John Brown… https://t.co/DRiis758G7 9 hours ago

Cinephile: The Adnan Virk Movie Podcast Three reasons to listen to this episode: 1) Mt. Rushmore of Ethan Hawke films. 2)Rags time with @ScottRogowsky . 3)… https://t.co/HrIY3cNvxq 7 hours ago

Tug Coker RT @CinephilePod : Three reasons to listen to this episode: 1) Mt. Rushmore of Ethan Hawke films. 2)Rags time with @ScottRogowsky . 3) @adna … 3 hours ago