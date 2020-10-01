Supermassive Black Hole Has Been Caught Eating 6 Galaxies

Mariano Dominguez Astronomers have spotted a rare blast of light from a star being ripped apart by a supermassive black hole. The phe… https://t.co/pFV6Erskl9 1 hour ago
CrUeL_BaBa RT @Abuzariii: Nobel prize in physics has been awarded to Reinhard Genzel for discovering a supermassive black hole at the centre of galaxy… 3 hours ago
Zia ul Chad Nobel prize in physics has been awarded to Reinhard Genzel for discovering a supermassive black hole at the centre… https://t.co/6tOUv4feBP 3 hours ago
桥 i keep forgetting i have supermassive black hole on my phone so everytime it comes on i always jolt like ive been electrocuted 11 hours ago
Science news https://t.co/S5pY2G8qIi For the first time, a tight-knit group of galaxies has been caught in the act of feeding a… https://t.co/2zgmYHthbr 15 hours ago
⚡️YOU SCIENCE ⚡️ For the first time, a tight-knit group of galaxies has been caught in the act of feeding a supermassive black hole—… https://t.co/TFgLMPdgcT 17 hours ago
localhostscience For the first time, a tight-knit group of galaxies has been caught in the act of feeding a supermassive black hole—… https://t.co/7MKtCA4PIO 17 hours ago
Chloe 🍃 @medvegitovas @ZAGlTOVAS I am surrounded by kpop stans so I've been forced to listen to groups before 😳✌️ Mark Lee… https://t.co/YrFs6jz8WN 18 hours ago
Galaxies Found Trapped in Cosmic ‘Spider’s Web’ of a Supermassive Black Hole
Galaxies found trapped in the web of a supermassive black holeGalaxies found trapped in the web of a supermassive black hole
Astronomers find galaxies trapped in web of supermassive black holeAstronomers have found six galaxies lying around a supermassive black holewhen the universe was less than a billion years old.