Carnival Cruise Line Cancels November Sailings Out Of Port Miami, Port Canaveral



Related videos from verified sources The new Opel Corsa Exterior Design in Red



The new Opel Corsa is offered in four trim levels. Even the entry-level version has many technologies and comfort-enhancing extras, such as typical Opel features like steering wheel heating and heated.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:22 Published 9 hours ago Colorado's role in the National Popular Vote Compact is on the line for voters to decide in November



Colorado's role in the National Popular Vote Compact is on the line for voters to decide in November On November 3, voters in Colorado will have a chance to weigh in on the state’s involvement in the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:42 Published 5 days ago S&P 500 Movers: LB, NCLH



In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago