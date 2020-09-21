|
Zendaya wears vintage Versace for virtual Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Zendaya wore a vintage Versace dress from the year she was born as she received the Visionary Award at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.
|
|
Zendaya makes history at Emmys
Zendaya has made history by becoming the youngest winner of an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy at this years Emmys Awards.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News
'Schitt’s Creek' breaks an Emmys record, stars get political (for a good reason) and Zendaya makes history. Plus, a favorite ‘Friends’ reunion and Jennifer Aniston almost sets the stage on fire.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 04:11Published
|
|
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' actress is recognized at the star-studded virtual Fashion Awards for...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
Red carpet or not, Zendaya is slaying awards season. The Euphoria actress stole the show at the...
E! Online - Published
|
|
