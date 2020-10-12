Chico State alumni and family weekend held virtually

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 50 seconds ago

Chico State combined their family and alumni weekend and held the two day event virtually.

Action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to businesses downtown to see how this is impacting them financially.

"typically this weekend would be jam packed with families visiting their college students for family weekend, but because of covid family weekend is virtual.

I spoke to a manager here in downtown chico who says it actually didn't affect their business in a negative way."

Stephanie templeton - general manager - la salles "i would say that yesterday was one of our busiest days that we had since covid we had over 600 guests yesterday with our brunch and dinner combined."

Stephanie templeton is the general manager at la salles.

She says that there has been an increase in people downtown.

She also added even though school isn't in session, there are still students around town.

"it is amazing to see families coming out and enjoying the sidewalk sales that we had this weekend it really boosted activity downtown this weekend."

Templeton says it's nice having indoor dining open while there are more people... but they take covid very serious.

Down the street another restaurant owner said she isn't seeing the same impact of family weekend compared to last year.

Chrystal axelsson "we were packed, so a full house reservations and a line out the door, obviously it is significantly different now."

Chrystal axelsson is one of the owners of old barn kitchen in chico and says she's seen a decrease in business since college students have gone home.

"most of our business is a mix of college or families or couples, so when there is a drop with the college kids we definitely feel that."

Axelsson says they're also being extra cautious during the pandemic and making sure people feel safe.

Chico state alumni engagement coordinator tania miranda says they planned two days of webinars and activities for people to participate in.

Tania miranda - chico state alumni engagement coordinator "we also had a great collaboration with sierra oro farm trail and sierra nevada and a lot of local agriculture to create a tasting box that had a lot of local products to make sure they could get their products out."

Miranda said all the money sold from the tasting box went back to the local businesses.

Reporting from chico.

Amy lanski.

Action news now.

Coverage you can count on.

Miranda said they sold over 1000 tasting boxes.