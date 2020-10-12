The Liberator Trailer Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:55s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:55s - Published The Liberator Trailer The Liberator Trailer HD - Four-part Netflix animated series - Plot synopsis: Alex Kershaw's acclaimed WWII nonfiction book THE LIBERATOR is now a bold new animated project. Follow the 157th regiment from Sicily to the heart of Germany when The Liberator premieres this Veteran's Day. Directed by Grzegorz Jonkajtys starring Bradley James, Jose Miguel Vasquez, Bryan Hibbard, Martin Sensmeier, Ross Anderson, Billy Breed, Finney Cassidy, David Elliot, Sam Gittins, Kiowa Gordon, Tatanka Means, Matt Mercurio release date November 11, 2020 (on Netflix) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

