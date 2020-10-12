Last Looks Season 1 - Dakota Fanning

Last Looks Season 1 - Official Trailer - Quibi - Narrated and executive produced by Dakota Fanning, Last Looks investigates the real crimes that have shaken the fashion industry.

Featuring in-depth interviews, evocative recreations, and immersive timelines, Last Looks charts the sequence of events that led to the crime, and explores each scandal’s impact on society and culture.