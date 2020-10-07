Global  
 

Orthodox Jewish Community Activist Tischler Arraigned

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:46s - Published
More protests are planned in communities with high coronavirus positivity rates in New York City.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.


