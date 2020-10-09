Early Voting Kicks Off in Kentucky

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Kentucky is the last of the Tri-State to begin early voting for the 2020 General Election, which will run for three weeks, the longest in-person voting period ever for Bluegrass voters.

Aisle continue touting the importance of this election-- many calling it the most important of our lifetimes-- and the results-- for now-- in the hands of the registered voters-- but for kentuckians -- it goes well beyond presidential picks.

We go 44news reporter to valerie lyons.

She's live in western kentucky -- where voters will help decide if senator mitch mcconnell will return for his seventh term.

That's right brian -- there's a lot more to this ballot than your presidential pick.

The henderson county clerk wants voters to know -- for this general election -- they'll be deciding whether kentucky will have a new senator -- and voting on two state constitutional amendments.

"we have hand sanitizer, stickers on the floor showing them where they need to stand, we have plenty of workers to help them."

Early voting kicks off tuesday in the bluegrass and western kentucky communities are gearing up for a busy election season.

"i know that presidential turnout is always more than other elections so there may be a little line but we do have plenty of workers to help people and just ask that people be patient, be safe."

Voters can pick between two early voting locations in henderson county -- the chase fulcher archery center and the county courthouse.

And with 2000 fewer requests for mail in ballots than during the primaries -- the county is expecting to see high in person turnout over the next three weeks.

"we have three weeks of early voting and there's no appointments and it's no excuse so you can just walk right in."

Poll workers have been hard at work preparing the sites -- ensuring every safety protocol is in place ahead of tuesday's start.

"the way we have everything set up and the way it's laid out and the sanitizers and all the ppe we have -- there's a lot of it -- i think it'll go smoothly."

So even during a pandemic -- they're confidant voters will have nothing to worry about when casting their ballots.

"i think people are going to feel safe and confident about coming to places that have lots of room."

And the clerk's office says the best way to ensure a safe and efficient process is for voters to review a sample ballot before they hit the polls.

If you want to get an early start at the polls -- both the courthouse and archery center will be open tomorrow from 8 am until 4:30.

Live in henderson -- vl44news.

New tonight - senator mitch