Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early Voting Kicks Off in Kentucky

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Early Voting Kicks Off in Kentucky

Early Voting Kicks Off in Kentucky

Kentucky is the last of the Tri-State to begin early voting for the 2020 General Election, which will run for three weeks, the longest in-person voting period ever for Bluegrass voters.

Aisle continue touting the importance of this election-- many calling it the most important of our lifetimes-- and the results-- for now-- in the hands of the registered voters-- but for kentuckians -- it goes well beyond presidential picks.

We go 44news reporter to valerie lyons.

She's live in western kentucky -- where voters will help decide if senator mitch mcconnell will return for his seventh term.

That's right brian -- there's a lot more to this ballot than your presidential pick.

The henderson county clerk wants voters to know -- for this general election -- they'll be deciding whether kentucky will have a new senator -- and voting on two state constitutional amendments.

"we have hand sanitizer, stickers on the floor showing them where they need to stand, we have plenty of workers to help them."

Early voting kicks off tuesday in the bluegrass and western kentucky communities are gearing up for a busy election season.

"i know that presidential turnout is always more than other elections so there may be a little line but we do have plenty of workers to help people and just ask that people be patient, be safe."

Voters can pick between two early voting locations in henderson county -- the chase fulcher archery center and the county courthouse.

And with 2000 fewer requests for mail in ballots than during the primaries -- the county is expecting to see high in person turnout over the next three weeks.

"we have three weeks of early voting and there's no appointments and it's no excuse so you can just walk right in."

Poll workers have been hard at work preparing the sites -- ensuring every safety protocol is in place ahead of tuesday's start.

"the way we have everything set up and the way it's laid out and the sanitizers and all the ppe we have -- there's a lot of it -- i think it'll go smoothly."

So even during a pandemic -- they're confidant voters will have nothing to worry about when casting their ballots.

"i think people are going to feel safe and confident about coming to places that have lots of room."

And the clerk's office says the best way to ensure a safe and efficient process is for voters to review a sample ballot before they hit the polls.

If you want to get an early start at the polls -- both the courthouse and archery center will be open tomorrow from 8 am until 4:30.

Live in henderson -- vl44news.

New tonight - senator mitch




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FtThomasMatters

Fort Thomas Matters Early in-person voting kicks off tomorrow morning...do you have all the info to #vote in Campbell County? Here's yo… https://t.co/P2EgRfQQE0 5 hours ago

AlexBender7

Alex Bender RT @Enquirer: Early in-person voting kicks off across Kentucky starting Tuesday and will run Monday through Saturday until the election. On… 2 days ago

Enquirer

Enquirer Early in-person voting kicks off across Kentucky starting Tuesday and will run Monday through Saturday until the el… https://t.co/5w4d8zW6zN 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kenton County preps for early voting to start Tuesday [Video]

Kenton County preps for early voting to start Tuesday

Kenton County election officials hope on-demand ballot printing and official early voting centers will help smooth the road to a record-high early and absentee turnout ahead of November’s..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:44Published
Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia [Video]

Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia

People waited in line, some for hours, to cast their ballots in Georgia as in-person early voting kicked off on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up [Video]

Voter Registration Deadlines Are Coming Up

According to Business Insider, deadlines to register to vote are coming up in many states. Voter registration deadline have already passed in states like Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published