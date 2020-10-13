Elderly Driver Clips Man on Electric Scooter

Occurred on October 9, 2020 / Minsk, Belarus Info from Licensor: "A motorist hit an electric scooter on a bike crossing in the center of Minsk.

The driver of the car, a very elderly man, drove 20 meters after the pedestrian crossing and stopped at the emergency gang.

The cyclist who was passing by stopped to help the scooter pilot and took my phone number."