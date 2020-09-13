BJP protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against state govt, demands re-opening of religious places

Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on November 01 again clarified his remarks wherein he referred BJP leader Imarti Devi as 'item' and said it wasn't to insult anyone and I told earlier that I regret it. He said, "I have been in the Lok Sabha for so many years, our seat comes on which it is written, item number-1, number-2, number-3, I am familiar with this language. I did not say anything to insult anyone and I regret that."
After controversy over his proposed museum in Assam's Char Chapori region, Congress legislator Sherman Ali said the word 'Miya', over which he has come under from the ruling BJP, is nowhere mentioned in the proposal which, Ali said, has been approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 are from ruling party and allies. "Proposal to establish a museum of people's culture living in Char Chapori was approved by 15-member Standing Committee of Assam State Legislative Assembly in which 10 were from ruling party. Nowhere is 'Miya' written. They're doing dirty politics," Ali told ANI.
Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has clarified that he neither addressed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as a dog nor he will do so. "Yesterday Jyotiraditya Scindia told that I had called him a dog in Ashok Nagar. I had neither addressed him as a dog nor I will do so, people of Ashok Nagar are witness to this," said Nath. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia alleged that Kamal Nath called him a dog in a public rally in MP's Ashok Nagar.
A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area of Maharashtra on October 31. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.
Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde inaugurated India's first-ever E-resource centre Nyay Kaushal on October 31. The centre was inaugurated at Judicial Officers Training Institute in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Nyay Kaushal will facilitate e-filling of cases in Supreme Court, any High court and district courts across the country. "We tried to let the SC function in a restricted way but realised it wasn't possible to safely continue court in that way... The pandemic was something as if heaven fell," Bobde said at the event.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state. After Governor Koshyari wrote to the Chief Minister questioning if he had turned ‘secular’, now the Chief Minister has responded. The Governor in his letter had takeN a jibe at Uddhav saying it is ‘ironical that while bars and restaurants have been allowed to open, gods and goddesses have been condemned to stay in lockdown’. Uddhav fired back saying that he does not need any verification of his Hindutva from the Governor and questioned him whether he did not believe in the secular characteristic of the country. ‘Isn't secularism a key component of the Constitution, by which you swore while taking oath as the state governor,’ Uddhav hit back. Meanwhile, BJP leaders protested outside the Siddhivinayak temple demanding entry into the temple. BJP leader Prasad Lad along with other party workers was have also detained during the protest. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30Published
Kerala state Congress Committee staged a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Uttar Pradesh government on October 05. Congress Committee came heavy on UP government over the alleged Hathras gang-rape. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala said, "It's a state-wide protest against the Dalit atrocity in UP. Modi government isn't taking care of people's anguish. The Dalits are being treated like animals. UP government must quit. Atrocities are increasing day by day; there is no one to protect the dalit, the poor and the marginalized section of society."
While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also". Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. "Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills," said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that, "The Parliament session is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world and in the nation, and it's important to discuss that." "COVID, India-China are face to face in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP has tumbled, inflation, New Education Policy - there are multiple issues before the House that the citizens of this country would want to hear about and Parliamentarians would like to discuss," he added.
BJP workers clashed with police in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over the death of a party worker. BJP workers were seen trying to scale the closed gates of the police station leading to a..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published