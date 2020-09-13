BJP protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against state govt, demands re-opening of religious places

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protest outside Siddhivinayak Temple against the state government on October 13.

They demanded that all temples in Maharashtra should be re-opened for devotees.

Protesters tried to enter the temple amidst heavy police deployment and barricading.

BJP workers were later detained by police after they made an attempt to enter Siddhivinayak Temple.

Speaking to ANI, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar said, "Liquor and wine shops have been opened, even with home delivery options.

But who will think about those who want to visit the temple for their mental peace?" "Government is not thinking about small traders whose livelihood depends on temples.

Government is full of ego," BJP leader added.

Adding to it, BJP leader, Prasad Lad said, "We are demanding that we should be allowed to enter the Siddhivinayak Temple.

If they don't give us entry, then we will force our way into the temple.

This is a pan-Maharashtra movement as we want that all temples in the state should be re-opened as soon as possible."