5 Facts You Didn't Know About Christopher Columbus

Protest calls for the removal of Christopher Columbus statue in Tampa A Christopher Columbus protest got a little tense when Tampa police showed up on Sunday. Story: https://wfts.tv/33PsyVd

Trump used a typical White House holiday announcement to accuse "radical activists" of seeking to undercut Christopher Columbus' legacy.

Skhosi @BandaAnderson2 @Nkinga_ Why getting angry but I understand you know nothing about debate off course you didn't do… https://t.co/keiWtMDcYG 4 hours ago

Daksh Sharma @RanjanD17161920 And he has met barack obama who are u to mock him a rahul Gandhi's chamcha which rahul gandhi hims… https://t.co/bl46LRNo0V 37 minutes ago

Lincolncrew @normal_mister @AlboMP @DanielAndrewsMP Hmm 🤔 You don’t agree at all that facts Matter You didn’t show me Facts w… https://t.co/NptmLkTlTc 26 minutes ago