5 Facts You Didn't Know About Christopher Columbus

Protest calls for the removal of Christopher Columbus statue in TampaA Christopher Columbus protest got a little tense when Tampa police showed up on Sunday. Story: https://wfts.tv/33PsyVd
Protest over Christopher Columbus statueProtest over Christopher Columbus statue
Lincolncrew @normal_mister @AlboMP @DanielAndrewsMP Hmm 🤔
You don’t agree at all that facts Matter
You didn’t show me Facts w… https://t.co/NptmLkTlTc 26 minutes ago
Hollywood Fact 10 Facts About Big Finish You Didn’t Know https://t.co/slPL5QEcr2 28 minutes ago
Daksh Sharma @RanjanD17161920 And he has met barack obama who are u to mock him a rahul Gandhi's chamcha which rahul gandhi hims… https://t.co/bl46LRNo0V 37 minutes ago
antarctica seaborn @Mariam13307872 @mccannslvt @daddybiebss @FINEILLUSION @holycanyon and he didn't fvcking admitted to cheating, he's… https://t.co/ACLDGfZ2Nw 1 hour ago
ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗ💔🤫GANESH 🇮🇳😷 RT @Fact: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Cats... https://t.co/vihhZufswa 3 hours ago
John RT @UberFacts: Fascinating facts you didn't know about salt. 😮 https://t.co/XbZnd2geZE 3 hours ago
Cassie @berdawg108 @SweetPetiteTori @ThatsWhyte @anon_lmnop @acnewsitics @StephenKing Comprehend this, she didn’t research… https://t.co/VGf9ETpqXe 4 hours ago
Skhosi @BandaAnderson2 @Nkinga_ Why getting angry but I understand you know nothing about debate off course you didn't do… https://t.co/keiWtMDcYG 4 hours ago
Protesters Gather Outside Christopher Columbus StatueA group of protesters in Pittsburgh gathered outside the Christopher Columbus statue. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.
Effort underway to rename Columbus Park to Prospect ParkFor decades, America has observed the second Monday of October as Columbus Day. But more recently, October 12 has become known to many as Indigenous People's Day.
Disagreements Continue Over Fate Of Schenley Park's Columbus StatueKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the ongoing dispute over the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.