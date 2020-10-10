Maple Creek Middle School starts remote learning Monday

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Paulding.

Right now more than one thousand cases of covid-19 in schools have been reported in the state.

The allen county health department says we could see more cases in the area.fox 55's jentill neal tells us about the spike at maple creek middle school and what they're doing to keep everyone safe.

>starting today maple creek middle school turns to remote learning.

No one is inside of the school today except teachers and faculty.

All of the students are at home and will be for the rest of the week.>07:21:47-"we've had 30 total student cases in the 9 weeks and 10 of them were in one school in one week."

Confirmed cases of covid-19 spread through all grades at maple creek middle school ahead of their fall break.

Superintendent dr. chris himsel says it's hard to detect where the students could have contracted the virus but cases happened a little after labor day and also after the state went into stage 5.right now no faculty members or teachers have the virus, but they will be coming into the building.

Himsel says it's more convenient.> 07:34:01-07:34:11"if somebody asks a question they probably have it in the filing cabnet or in the storage near by that they can access immediately and answer the question versus when you're at home."himsel says they didn't have any cases before now and says following the cdc guidelines is working.

He hopes students and their families will follow them while on break.

07:26:56-07:27:11"we have a break coming up.

Our kids deserve a break.

Our parents deserve a break.

We have to remember what we do during that break could have impact on exposing us to covid."allen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter agrees about being cautious while outside the classroom .> 07:41:59-07:42:16"while we are seeing cases, most of those aren't in the schools themselves.

They're in activities before and after school.

The schools are being cautious which i think is absolutely the right thing to do.

So we may see this with other schools, but i think the plan for the schools is very good."

In allen county, jentill neal fox 55 news.

Students will be remote until the 15th.north adams also transitioned to remote learning today