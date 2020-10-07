Dow Analyst Moves: HD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #14 analyst pick.
Home Depot also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #172 spot out of 500.
Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Home Depot is showing a gain of 32.4%.