Doug Gottlieb on importance of leadership & coaching for Lakers future, LeBron's legacy after 4 Finals MVPs | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:58s - Published
Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the future legacy of LeBron James after receiving the Finals MVP award on 3 separate teams, 4 times total.

Additionally, he speaks of the 2 most important things in the Orlando bubble this NBA playoffs: leadership & coaching.


