Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:45s - Published 1 minute ago Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock AMC shares are flopping on news that the company could run out of cash by the end of the year as attendance at theaters remains low. Delta Airlines shares are also flopping as the company missed revenue expectations in Q3, and Disney stock is popping after the company announced a reorganization plan to make streaming its top priority. 0

