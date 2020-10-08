Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock
AMC shares are flopping on news that the company could run out of cash by the end of the year as attendance at theaters remains low.
Delta Airlines shares are also flopping as the company missed revenue expectations in Q3, and Disney stock is popping after the company announced a reorganization plan to make streaming its top priority.
Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case..