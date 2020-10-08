Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 08:45s - Published
Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock

Pops and Flops: AMC, Delta Airlines, and Disney Stock

AMC shares are flopping on news that the company could run out of cash by the end of the year as attendance at theaters remains low.

Delta Airlines shares are also flopping as the company missed revenue expectations in Q3, and Disney stock is popping after the company announced a reorganization plan to make streaming its top priority.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Twilio, Twitter, and Apple Stock

Shares for Twilio are popping on news that the company will be purchasing startup Segment in a $3.2 million deal. Twitter shares are also up after Deutsche Bank raises the price target on its stock,..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:44Published
Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop [Video]

Pops and Flops: Gilead, Zoom, and GameStop

Gilead shares are popping on news that its antiviral drug, Remdesevir, cut coronavirus recovery time by five days. It also happens to be one drug allegedly administered to President Trump for his case..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:11Published
Pops and Flops: IBM, Domino's, and Tesla Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: IBM, Domino's, and Tesla Stock

IBM shares are popping on news that the company is spinning off its IT infrastructure division. Domino's shares are down despite an increase in sales, likely due to the chain's costs going up, and..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:05Published