NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY movie

NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From director Lucio Fulci’s screenwriter Antonio Tentori and gore-master Domiziano Cristopharo comes NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY, a reboot of the infamous “Nightmare Concert” which starred Fulci himself.

A horror director struggling to complete his film faces his worst nightmares and paranoia.

The line between fiction and reality will melt away.

Director: Domiziano Cristopharo Producer: Coulson Rutter Writer: Antonio Tentori Cast: Frank LaLoggia, Antonella Salvucci, Halil Budakova