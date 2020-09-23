Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe

Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to flood situation in the Telangana capital.

Situation is such that car were seen floating in a residential area in New Bowenpally, and many vehicles were seen washed away.

Meanwhile, River Musi flowed over Chaderghat New Bridge towards Malakpet in Hyderabad due to heavy rains.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have rescued 74 persons till now in Badangpet area.

Total 15 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad so far due to incessant downpour.