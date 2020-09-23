Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe

Incessant rainfall in Hyderabad kills 15, situation severe

Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to flood situation in the Telangana capital.

Situation is such that car were seen floating in a residential area in New Bowenpally, and many vehicles were seen washed away.

Meanwhile, River Musi flowed over Chaderghat New Bridge towards Malakpet in Hyderabad due to heavy rains.

NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams have rescued 74 persons till now in Badangpet area.

Total 15 deaths have been registered in Hyderabad so far due to incessant downpour.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Rain in Hyderabad: 13 out of 17 gates of Himayatsagar reservoir opened

 Four gates were opened at midnight, after evacuation by people from the low-lying areas.
DNA
Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates [Video]

Telangana rains: 15 dead; 2-day holiday; SDRF deployed | Latest updates

Heavy rains in Telangana caused widespread flooding, killing at least 15. The torrential rains have also battered Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Showers led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations in different areas of Hyderabad. Telangana government has declared holiday till October 15 for private institutions and offices. People have been advised to stay indoors as more rains are expected in the state. Power supply was suspended in most parts of Hyderabad as precaution. Traffic jam was witnessed and commuters were advised to take alternate routes. The Met department said heavy rain is likely over parts of Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:46Published

Telangana Telangana State in southern India

Heavy rains destroy homes and lives in southern India

 At least 20 people have died in heavy downpours in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
BBC News

Malakpet Malakpet Place in Telangana, India


Musi River (India) Musi River (India) tributary of Krishna River


Badangpet City in Telangana, India


National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams [Video]

Bhiwandi building collapse: 39 dead, 25 rescued by NDRF & other teams

The death toll due to building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi climbed to 39 on Wednesday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, police and fire brigade teams have been conducting rescue operations since Monday. At least 25 people were rescued from the debris since Monday. Large portions of debris were cleared from the first floor using machinery. Neighboring buildings were also evacuated. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published

Tweets about this

Ritesh16286082

Ritesh Pathak RT @ttindia: Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain related incidents following incessant rainfall that lashed the city and differen… 20 minutes ago

ttindia

The Telegraph Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain related incidents following incessant rainfall that lashed the city a… https://t.co/5Jy9jJ3BS4 2 hours ago

AazanOf

𝑨𝒂𝒛𝒂𝒏 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏(آذان خان) RT @Outlookindia: Fifteen people have died in #Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed the city and d… 4 hours ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Fifteen people have died in #Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following incessant rainfall that lashed the city… https://t.co/fnYEG6KvrK 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Continuous downpour wreaks havoc in Hyderabad [Video]

Continuous downpour wreaks havoc in Hyderabad

Continuous downpour in several parts of Hyderabad led to severe water-logging. Streets are flooded in various areas following heavy rainfall. Around 10 people were rescued by police in Chaitanyapuri..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published